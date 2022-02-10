New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates
02:28
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state is dropping its mask-or-vaccine requirement for businesses. The CDC has not changed its mask guidance and still recommends wearing them indoors. Feb. 10, 2022
New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates
