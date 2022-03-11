New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses
State regulators in New York approved new rules for licenses to open a marijuana business that give priority to people with past convictions who also have business experience. The governor says the effort aims to build “a fairer, more equitable New York.”March 11, 2022
