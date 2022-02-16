New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee

Police say Christina Yuna Lee was stabbed at least 40 times by a man who followed her into her apartment. The man, who was out on supervised release, has been charged. Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers passed bail reform which requires judges to release defendants before trial for all but the most serious crimes. Supporters say it promotes alternatives to incarceration for people who can’t afford bail, but police say it’s leading to a surge in crime. Feb. 16, 2022