Newly deployed U.S. troops arrive in Europe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle on his family’s Olympic legacy02:14
Joe Rogan apologizes for using N-word01:36
Officials: Housekeeper to Michael Bloomberg rescued after kidnapping01:46
Protesters angered by police shooting of Amir Locke01:37
Trump lashes out at Pence over critical speech00:54
Now Playing
Newly deployed U.S. troops arrive in Europe01:43
UP NEXT
China’s human rights record slammed as Beijing Olympics kick off05:01
Mikaela Shiffrin is on the brink of Olympic history at the Beijing Games03:04
Athletes to watch at the Winter Olympics02:05
Bodycam footage released in fatal police shooting of Amir Locke01:51
Pence breaks with Trump: ‘I had no right to overturn the election’01:31
Russia receives strong support from China in Ukraine standoff01:17
U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine01:15
Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage01:27
Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issue01:45
Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter Olympics02:55
Deep freeze hits millions across U.S.02:21
Biden meets with New York City mayor to address rising crime02:33
8-year-old creates his own book and library sensation01:34
Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’03:46
Newly deployed U.S. troops arrive in Europe01:43
As tensions between Russia and Ukraine soar, a group of U.S. troops arrived in Germany on Friday night, and more are on the way.Feb. 5, 2022
Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle on his family’s Olympic legacy02:14
Joe Rogan apologizes for using N-word01:36
Officials: Housekeeper to Michael Bloomberg rescued after kidnapping01:46
Protesters angered by police shooting of Amir Locke01:37
Trump lashes out at Pence over critical speech00:54
Now Playing
Newly deployed U.S. troops arrive in Europe01:43