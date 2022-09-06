IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ debating whether to appeal Trump’s legal victory

    02:21

  • Family gets answers on missing loved one decades after disappearance

    03:09

  • Uvalde library becomes place of healing for community

    01:34

  • Students in Uvalde, Texas head back to school

    01:25

  • Queen Elizabeth appoints U.K.’s new prime minister

    01:17

  • Deadly wildfire, historic heat blazing through the West

    02:12

  • Missing Memphis teacher’s body found, suspect in custody

    01:42

  • Uvalde schools open back up tomorrow following shooting that killed 21

    01:52

  • Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing

    02:10

  • Britain’s new prime minister facing economic concerns

    01:39

  • Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims off Washington state coast

    01:19

  • Stabbing suspect who killed 10, injured 18 in Canada found dead

    01:19

  • Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

    01:47

  • Severe weather hitting many U.S. states this Labor Day

    01:57

  • Trump granted special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:55

  • Performing in the park: the non-profit making arts accessible to all

    02:49

  • NFL testing safer helmets

    02:33

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart makes first court appearance

    01:51

  • Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

    01:59

  • Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

    02:10

Nightly News

News anchor had ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air

01:39

On KJRH-Tulsa’s Saturday morning newscast, anchor Julie Chin suddenly struggled to read the words on the teleprompter. The station cut to a weather report and staffers called 911. Chin thanked viewers and friends for their concern on Facebook and said doctors believe she had “the beginnings of a stroke live on the air.” NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on her story.Sept. 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    DOJ debating whether to appeal Trump’s legal victory

    02:21

  • Family gets answers on missing loved one decades after disappearance

    03:09

  • Uvalde library becomes place of healing for community

    01:34

  • Students in Uvalde, Texas head back to school

    01:25

  • Queen Elizabeth appoints U.K.’s new prime minister

    01:17

  • Deadly wildfire, historic heat blazing through the West

    02:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All