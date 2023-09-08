IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Newsom warns about the stakes of the 2024 election

Nightly News

Newsom warns about the stakes of the 2024 election

02:17

NBC News’ Chuck Todd shares more on his interview with California Governor Newsom in his farewell edition of “Meet the Press” to warn about the stakes of the 2024 election. Chuck also joins Lester ahead of his last weekend as moderator before passing the baton to Kristen Welker.Sept. 8, 2023

    Newsom warns about the stakes of the 2024 election

