NFL coaching diversity in the spotlight after a number of black coaches fired

Seventy percent of professional football players are African-American, but the vast majority of coaches are not — a disparity thrown into stark relief when five African-American coaches were fired or let go at the end of the season. The league has a rule that requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coach openings, but critics say there’s still a lot of work to be done.

