NFL star Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his ex-trainer, according to a civil lawsuit filed in federal court. Britney Taylor, a former gymnast, filed the suit in Florida on Tuesday, alleging Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions. Brown’s attorney said he denies all allegations and that any sexual interaction between Brown and Taylor was “entirely consensual.” Authorities say they have no record of a complaint, and no criminal charges are being pursued.