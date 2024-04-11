IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NFL star Rashee Rice faces charges in multi-vehicle crash
April 11, 202401:19
Nightly News

NFL star Rashee Rice faces charges in multi-vehicle crash

01:19

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and another driver are charged with aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the crash that injured four people on a Dallas highway. Rice has admitted he was driving one of the speeding cars. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports.April 11, 2024

