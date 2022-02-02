NFL star Tom Brady announces his retirement from football

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:09
HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats01:25
Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff01:28
Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble01:48
New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says02:39
Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries03:08
NFL star Tom Brady announces his retirement from football01:34
Uyghurs who fled China describe families torn apart, separation from children03:25
America pays tribute to Betty White01:24
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 3001:58
Florida citrus growers fight to save fruit from deep freeze01:33
High-stakes showdown between Russia, U.S. amid Ukraine invasion concerns01:58
Joe Rogan breaks silence on Spotify controversy02:10
Rep. Liz Cheney responds to Trump’s Jan. 6 comments: ‘He clearly would do this all again’01:34
Broadway actress gets college graduation surprise02:22
District attorneys taking new look at alleged police misconduct02:48
Beijing under high alert as athletes arrive for Olympics01:43
Spotify CEO speaks out amid growing criticism over podcast01:28
List of Supreme Court Justice candidates grows01:48
Covid cases falling nationwide02:03
Tom Brady’s unrivaled football career includes seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs, and more passing yards and touchdown throws than any quarterback.Feb. 2, 2022
