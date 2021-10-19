NFL under pressure to stop using race as factor in concussion settlement

In a historic settlement four years ago, the NFL agreed to pay nearly $1 billion to former players suffering the long-term effects of concussions, but the protocols to qualify for the settlement include a process called “race norming,” meaning Black players have to score more poorly than white players on cognitive tests. Now tens of thousands are calling for an end to its use. In June, the NFL denied that the system was discriminatory, but in a statement at the time, wrote that “experts are working to solve this decades-old issue.”Oct. 19, 2021