NHL fan awarded $10,000 scholarship after saving life
While watching the Seattle Kraken play the Vancouver Canucks, 22-year-old Nadia Popovici spotted a suspicious mole on Canucks equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton’s neck. Popovici got his attention by writing a message on her phone and Hamilton later found out the mole was cancerous.Jan. 4, 2022
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of 4 counts of fraud, acquitted on 4
