NHL game changer Willie O’Ree’s number to be retired
01:34
64 years ago, Willie O’Ree became the first Black player to play in the NHL when he joined the Boston Bruins. He has since been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame and serves as a mentor to those who followed in his footsteps. The team is now honoring him by retiring his number 22 jersey. Jan. 19, 2022
