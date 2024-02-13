IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Trump backlash grows after controversial remarks about NATO

    02:32

  'Antisemitic writings' found during search of Joel Osteen megachurch shooter's items

    03:12

  Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza

    01:45
    Nightly News Exclusive: Lester Holt one-on-one with Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown

    03:25
    Pickleball injuries soar as sport grows in popularity, new study says

    01:40

  Defense Secretary Austin transfers responsibilities following hospitalization

    00:35

  OperaCréole brings lost opera pieces by Black composers to American stages

    06:25

  Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubles down on commitment to NATO

    00:56

  Joint Chiefs Chairman: Biden is 'pretty sharp'

    00:45

  Oklahoma judge resigns after accused of sending hundreds of texts during murder trial

    01:45

  Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out

    01:58

  Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians' safety

    02:06

  Trump's remarks on NATO allies spark backlash

    01:58

  Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue symptoms

    00:50

  Houston Police respond to shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

    01:55

  NTSB investigates deadly plane crash on Florida highway

    01:50

  High school varsity basketball team surprises 10-year-old superfan on his birthday

    02:58

  Oscar nominee Colman Domingo discusses what inspired him to take on role of Bayard Rustin

    03:06

  Security ramps up in Las Vegas as crowds pour in for Super Bowl weekend

    02:04

  Fear spreads in Rafah after Israel announces plans for ground invasion

    02:00

Nightly News

Nightly News Exclusive: Lester Holt one-on-one with Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown

03:25

In a Nightly News Exclusive, NBC News' Lester Holt speaks one-on-one with the top military officer in the U.S., Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman CQ Brown, about U.S. relations overseas, the world order, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent hospitalization.Feb. 13, 2024

