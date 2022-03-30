New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust, Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at the U.S. border, and the FDA authorizes a second Covid booster for people ages 50 and older.March 30, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 29th)
18:19
UP NEXT
Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime
02:01
Odesa prepares for Russian attacks
01:44
Academy board members set to meet amid Will Smith’s Oscars slap
01:52
New developments in House January 6 investigation
01:41
FDA authorizes second Covid booster for people ages 50 and older