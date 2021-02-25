Nightly News: Kids Edition (February 25, 2021)

Ask The Doc: Dr. John answers viewers’ weekly questions about the coronavirus. NASA kicks off a new era of Mars exploration with the successful landing of Perseverance, we share with you the new pictures from the red planet. Plus, the two legendary rivals are back and have united for an important mission - the story unfolds in the new movie ‘Tom and Jerry.' Jackson Daly speaks with actress Chloë Grace Moretz about what it’s like to work with Tom and Jerry.