Nightly News: Kids Edition (February 4, 2021)

On this episode of Nightly News: Kids Edition, Dr. John Torres answers viewers’ weekly questions about the coronavirus. We celebrate the achievements of some pioneers and legends as we kick off Black History Month. Off the coast of Tampa, the NFL is focused on another 100 yards: saving the endangered corals - we’ll take you below sea level for a sneak peek. Plus, Inspiring Kids Series continues: meet the newly elected kid governor who is helping kids deal with stress and loneliness.