Lester Holt interviews a child psychologist about how families can talk about the protests and race relations in America, and also speaks with Johnetta Bryant and her 12-year-old son Keedron, who went viral for their song, “I Just Wanna Live.” Dr. John Torres also answers more viewer questions and Kristen Dahlgren talks with an 11-year-old who is writing letters to make people feel appreciated (and caught Taylor Swift’s attention because of it).