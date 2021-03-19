Nightly News: Kids Edition (March 20, 2021)

On this episode of Nightly News: Kids Edition, Dr. John Torres answers viewers’ weekly questions about the coronavirus. We introduce you to a teenager who is using his coding skills to help grandparents get the COVID-19 vaccine. Inspiring Kids series continues: Two sisters turn their love of tennis into a way of giving back to kids in need across the country and around the world. Plus, kid reporter Kayin Ojeh interviews author of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series, Jeff Kinney.