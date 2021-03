On this episode of Nightly News: Kids Edition, we’ll introduce you to some brave kids who may be key to ending the coronavirus pandemic. Out of this world: NASA shares new pictures from Mars taken from its Perseverance rover. Inspiring Kids series continues: meet the 13-year-old boy who has turned his love for crochet into a way to help kids in need. Plus, we head to Iceland and share with you just how cool the country is.