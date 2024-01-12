IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Nikki Haley gaining momentum and facing attacks from opponents, with 4 days until Iowa caucuses

Nightly News

Nikki Haley gaining momentum and facing attacks from opponents, with 4 days until Iowa caucuses

Nikki Haley gaining momentum and facing attacks from opponents, with 4 days until Iowa caucuses With her poll numbers rising, Nikki Haley is gaining momentum ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis are taking aim at her. NBC News’ Garrett Haake caught up with Haley in Iowa.Jan. 12, 2024

Best of NBC News

