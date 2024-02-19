IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley ramps up attacks on Trump over Russia ahead of South Carolina GOP primary
  • Legacy of ‘Valentine’s Day Bandit’ lives on in Maine community

  • Joel Osteen holds first Sunday service at Lakewood Church since shooting

  • Cameras offer rare glimpse into lives of polar bears as they grapple with less sea ice

  • Heavier vehicles on U.S. roadways putting strain on guardrails during crashes, study finds

  • Police identify 2 victims found fatally shot in University of Colorado - Colorado Springs dorm

With South Carolina’s Republican primary approaching, Nikki Haley has ramped up attacks on former President Donald Trump and is speaking out on the sudden death of Alexei Navalny, an opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. NBC News’ Kelly O'Donnell reports.Feb. 19, 2024

