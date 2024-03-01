IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley speaks out about Trump's legal cases and the coming election
01:16

  • Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring to kill Jennifer Dulos

    01:52

  • Problems with new federal college aid form delay decisions

    01:58

  • Biden administration announces U.S. aid drops into Gaza

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley speaks out about Trump's legal cases and the coming election

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Dramatic rescue as truck dangles from bridge

    01:37

  • Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

    02:05

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Republicans grill defense secretary for keeping hospitalization secret

    01:38

  • Biden and Trump clash in Texas on border policy

    02:48

  • Damar Hamlin's big surprise for teen athlete

    01:35

  • Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

    01:35

  • Weight-loss drug shortages prompt pharmacies to make similar medications

    02:45

  • Disputed versions of deadly stampede and shooting in northern Gaza as war death toll exceeds 30,000

    01:54

  • Wave of tornadoes reported in Midwest

    01:29

  • Massive wildfire burns in Texas

    01:50

  • Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden

    02:12

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he'll step down as Senate Republican leader

    01:37

  • Hunter Biden testifies in GOP impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    00:57

  • Study links cannabis use to heart problems

    01:28

  • Execution of Idaho inmate halted after problems with lethal injection

    01:54

Nightly News

Nikki Haley speaks out about Trump's legal cases and the coming election

01:16

In an interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley discussed the Trump cases and whether the potential criminal trials should start before November.March 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring to kill Jennifer Dulos

    01:52

  • Problems with new federal college aid form delay decisions

    01:58

  • Biden administration announces U.S. aid drops into Gaza

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley speaks out about Trump's legal cases and the coming election

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Dramatic rescue as truck dangles from bridge

    01:37

  • Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

    02:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All