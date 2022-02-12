Nine officers were wounded while responding to a 911 call reporting a woman was shot inside a home. The officers were ambushed when they arrived at the scene, and while trying to rescue a baby. Police say the gunman was found dead inside the home. The woman who was initially shot died as well.Feb. 12, 2022
State of emergency over trucker protests
01:48
Now Playing
Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout
01:29
UP NEXT
Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5
02:05
Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend
01:22
Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts
02:15
Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Olympic journey is a love story