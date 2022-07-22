Nine-year-old Ukrainian gets life-saving heart surgery in U.S.

Nine-year-old Polina Shchepaniak is among the millions of displaced Ukrainian children but what sets her apart is a heart defect, which, if left untreated, could have been deadly. Polina’s parents scheduled a surgery for her in Lviv but when the war broke out, it was canceled. Polina and her mother had to flee to Poland. Then, an organization called Gift of Life International used donations to pay for their travel to the U.S. After that, Dr. Sean Levchuck donated his time and expertise to perform the surgery on Polina’s heart.July 22, 2022