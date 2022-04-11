IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

App launched after death of Daunte Wright offers legal guidance, records traffic stops

The app Turnsignl connects subscribers in real-time with lawyers who offer legal guidance around the clock. The program can also record interactions during traffic stops or car accidents saved to a personal cloud. Turnsignl was created in response to George Floyd’s murder and was launched after the death of Daunte Wright, who was killed during a Minnesota traffic stop a year ago today.April 11, 2022

