Nightly News

No charges after deadly gas explosion in Wisconsin

00:49

Investigators in Sun Prairie have now determined no criminal charges will be filed after a construction crew mistakenly tore into a gas line in July. The explosion killed a firefighter and destroyed several businesses.Dec. 20, 2018

  • Miracle on 34th Street: Baltimore block lights up in annual holiday tradition

    01:17

  • No charges after deadly gas explosion in Wisconsin

    00:49

  • Manhunt underway after stray bullet kills innocent bystander at South Florida party

    01:11

  • Flights grounded at Gatwick Airport after drone flies deliberately over airfield

    01:05

  • Massive storm expected as holiday travel rush begins

    01:33

  • Matthew Whitaker cleared to oversee Mueller investigation

    01:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All