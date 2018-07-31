Subscribe to Breaking News emails
News
No relief in sight as wildfires rip through California
Firefighters are continuing to battle 15 large wildfires in California— the Mendocino Complex Fire threatens more than 12,000 structures.
Nightly News
Identical twin brothers engaged to identical twin sisters01:03
Swedish crown jewels stolen in broad daylight heist01:00
LAPD releases body cam footage of officers fatally shooting hostage, knife-wielding man01:32
Thousands of homes under threat as California wildfires continue to blaze00:45
Families sue Alex Jones for defamation over Sandy Hook conspiracy claims01:42
Food safety alert warns consumers not to eat certain products sold in major grocery stores01:18
