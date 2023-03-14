IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Nonprofit bakery providing new opportunities for adults with special needs

01:55

Rising Above Bakery in Nyack, New York serves a special recipe of fulfillment for its employees. Supported by volunteers, baker and speech therapist Shiri Reuveni-Ulrich founded the bakery to employ young adults with special needs. NBC News’ Kate Snow takes a closer look at how the nonprofit bakery is changing lives.March 14, 2023

