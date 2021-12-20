Cortney Loften has helped others during the holidays for over a decade but started the Red Sled Santa Foundation nearly two years ago. The nonprofit creates a meaningful Christmas by providing gifts and financial assistance to families in need.Dec. 20, 2021
Exclusive look at new drone technology
02:27
Now Playing
Nonprofit Santa's workshop helps families in need
02:14
UP NEXT
Holiday shipping ramps up ahead of Christmas
01:37
Build Back Better plan faces major setback
01:52
Omicron spreading by the day with tests in limited supply
02:19
Millions of Americans expected to travel this holiday season