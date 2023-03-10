IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is 'committed to doing what's right'

    Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified before Congress today, apologizing for the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Hours before he was grilled by lawmakers, another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama. NBC News’ Tom Costello has the latest on the hearing.March 10, 2023

    Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is 'committed to doing what's right'

    Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

