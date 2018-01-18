Please select another video.
North and South Korea will form joint team for Winter Olympics
The rival Koreas agreed to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes parade together for the first time during the opening ceremony of next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, officials said.
