North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

Neighbors in a North Carolina community decided to help the recently moved-in Mealy family mow their overgrown lawn. The neighbors got to cutting, trimming, and speeding through the work on their own ride-along mowers after seeing Blake Mealy mowing alone with his baby girl in a carrier on his back. The Mealy’s were overwhelmed with joy, and when they posted about it on social media, the video got 20 million views.June 25, 2022