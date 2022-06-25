North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Neighbors in a North Carolina community decided to help the recently moved-in Mealy family mow their overgrown lawn. The neighbors got to cutting, trimming, and speeding through the work on their own ride-along mowers after seeing Blake Mealy mowing alone with his baby girl in a carrier on his back. The Mealy’s were overwhelmed with joy, and when they posted about it on social media, the video got 20 million views.June 25, 2022

