Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

North Korea drops removal of U.S. troops as condition for denuclearization

 

North Korea previously strongly opposed the presence of 28,000 troops in South Korea. The move comes ahead of a possible summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Wildfires rage in several states with homes destroyed, neighborhoods at risk
Video

Wildfires rage in several states with homes destroyed, neighborhoods at risk

U.S. news
Suspected 9/11 recruiter Mohammed Haydar Zammar captured in Syria

'Flamboyant' extremist linked to 9/11 attackers captured in Syria

World

Arizona teachers vote for statewide walkout

U.S. news
Female bodybuilder 'Action' Jackson takes on domestic violence

Female bodybuilder finds strength beyond muscle

U.S. news
Prince died after taking fake Vicodin laced with fentanyl, prosecutor says

Fentanyl-laced pills killed Prince, prosecutor says

U.S. news

World News

North Korea drops removal of U.S. troops as condition for denuclearization
Video

North Korea drops removal of U.S. troops as condition for denuclearization

North Korea
Young migrants trapped in Greece find that life in West isn't what they hoped for

A teen walked 4,000 miles to reach the West. He's turned to sex to survive.

SPECIAL REPORT
Suspected 9/11 recruiter Mohammed Haydar Zammar captured in Syria

'Flamboyant' extremist linked to 9/11 attackers captured in Syria

World
Comey memos detail his version of meetings with Trump, Priebus

Comey memos portray president consumed by Russia investigation

Politics News
People killed off the biggest game, and we're still doing it

Big game hunting killed the biggest animals

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

FDA committee recommends first cannabis derivative medicine

FDA advisers recommend cannabis derivative medicine

Health news

advertisement