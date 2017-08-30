Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

North Korea Missile Launch Rattles Japan

 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called North Korea’s Monday launch of an unidentified ballistic missile that flew 1,500 miles — over the Japanese island of Hokkaido — as “unprecedented” threat.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Harvey Tragedy: Van Swept Away With Family Inside Is Found

Harvey Tragedy: Van Swept Away With Six Inside Is Found

Hurricane Harvey
‘My Freedom Is Gone’: Returning to Find Harvey’s Destruction
Video

‘My Freedom Is Gone’: Returning to Find Harvey’s Destruction

Latino
After Harvey Leaves, Houston Faces Years of Rebuilding

Houston Faces Years of Rebuilding After Harvey

Hurricane Harvey
Deep Springs, One of the Last All-Male Colleges, Goes Co-Ed

Deep Springs, One of the Last All-Male Colleges, Goes Co-Ed

College Game Plan
Mental Health Problems Rising Among College Students
Video

Mental Health Problems Rising Among College Students

Student Bodies

World News

North Korea Missile Launch Rattles Japan
Video

North Korea Missile Launch Rattles Japan

Asia
U.S. Navy Shoots Down Medium-Range Missile Off Hawaii in Test

U.S. Navy Shoots Down Missile Off Hawaii in Test

U.S. news
In the Himalayas, Kung Fu Nuns Teach Young Women How to Defend Themselves

In the Himalayas, Kung Fu Nuns Teach Young Women How to Defend Themselves

Asian America
Why It's So Hard for U.S. Spies to Figure Out North Korea

Why It's So Hard for U.S. Spies to Figure Out North Korea

North Korea
Presidential Pardons Might Not End Russia Prosecutions

Presidential Pardons Might Not End Russia Prosecutions

Politics News
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Family Describes Horror of Harvey Flood That Swept Away Six in Van

'I'm So Sorry': Van Driver Heartbroken Over Six Missing in Flood

Hurricane Harvey
This 'Accidental' Instagram Star Is Flawless, Stylish — And a Grandmother

This Instagram Star Is Flawless, Stylish — And a Grandmother

Business News
Did Owner of Million-Dollar U.S. Home Help North Korea Evade Sanctions?

Inside the U.S. Crackdown on Companies That Help North Korea

EXCLUSIVE
Boston Police Use Ice Cream to Improve Community Relations

Boston Police Use Ice Cream to Improve Community Relations

Inspiring America
High Blood Pressure Diagnoses Could Increase Among Teens, Kids

Hypertension: 'Silent Killer' on the Rise Among Teens, Kids

Kids' Health
advertisement