North Korea summit: What comes next?

 

With great fanfare, Kim Jong Un has committed to the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula” -- but will he deliver? President Trump suggests it comes down to trust.

U.S. News

The face of God is in the eye of the beholder, researchers say

U.S. news
Proposal to split California into three states earns spot on November ballot

U.S. news
Foreign interference in U.S. elections is still going on, Mueller tells judge

U.S. news
Black actor held for seven hours after he is mistaken for burglar

U.S. news
FBI agent whose gun went off while doing dance backflip taken into custody

U.S. news

World News

Trump and Kim nuclear summit agreement contains no new promises

White House
North Korea
Watch the video Trump showed Kim to pitch a peaceful North Korea
Donald Trump
Saudi-led forces aim to drive rebels from Yemeni port of Hodeida

World
Foreign interference in U.S. elections is still going on, Mueller tells judge

U.S. news
Nightly Reads

Cyntoia Brown, sentenced at 16 to life in prison, to plead for leniency in federal court

U.S. news

