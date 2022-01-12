North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile
Kim Jong Un tested a new hypersonic ballistic missile, according to South Korea. Experts are alarmed by its speed – 10 times the speed of sound – and its ability to evade missile defenses.Jan. 12, 2022
