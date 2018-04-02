Feedback
North Korean ‘ghost ships’ wash up on Japan’s coast

 

More than 100 North Korean ships have mysteriously washed up 650 miles from their home ports on Japan’s coast during the past year, often carrying bodies with them.

California crash that killed Hart family may have been intentional, authorities say

China raises tariffs on U.S. pork, fruit in response to duties on steel, aluminum

Nightly News full broadcast (April 1st)
In Puerto Rico, tourists boost recovery though some still remain in the dark

On Easter Sunday, Trump threatens to end DACA and 'stop' NAFTA

Chinese space station Tiangong-1 reenters atmosphere over Pacific

China raises tariffs on U.S. pork, fruit in response to duties on steel, aluminum

Ruling party wins Costa Rican presidency with support for gay rights

Christians around the world observe Easter week
In Puerto Rico, tourists boost recovery though some still remain in the dark

Syria's pro-democracy protest made their marriage. The civil war destroyed it.

