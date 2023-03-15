IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia trying to retrieve U.S. drone remnants after fighter jet confrontation

    02:03

  • French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Illegal border crossings into U.S. from Canada at record levels

    02:26

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

  • Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital

    01:10

  • FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions

    01:37

  • Abortion lawsuit in Texas could restrict medical pill nationwide

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Northeast hit with winter storm, California recovering from record rainfall

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Nor’easter pummels East Coast with winter weather, California hit with flood alerts

    02:16

  • Nonprofit bakery providing new opportunities for adults with special needs

    01:55

  • Animal sedative known as Tranq adding to devastating U.S. drug crisis

    02:35

  • Car thefts in U.S. surging, Kia and Hyundai facing federal lawsuits

    01:28

  • DOJ, SEC investigating Silicon Valley Bank after collapse

    01:43

  • Russian fighter jet collided with U.S. drone, Pentagon says

    02:15

  • FAA acting administrator after recent turmoil: U.S. has world’s ‘safest, most complex’ flight system

    02:53

  • Texas officials tell spring breakers not to travel to Mexico

    01:39

  • British Prime Minister Sunak: China is the ‘biggest state threat’ to economic interests

    04:38

  • Artificial intelligence can realistically replicate voices, raising new tech concerns

    02:18

  • Biden assures Americans that banks are safe amid recent closures

    04:39

  • Nor’easter blasting East Coast, atmospheric river storm sweeping California

    02:02

Nightly News

Northeast hit with winter storm, California recovering from record rainfall

02:07

The Northeast is recovering from a dangerous deluge of rain, snow and high-powered winds. In California, record rainfall uprooted trees and ravaged buildings. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on the coast-to-coast clean-up efforts.March 15, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Russia trying to retrieve U.S. drone remnants after fighter jet confrontation

    02:03

  • French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Illegal border crossings into U.S. from Canada at record levels

    02:26

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

  • Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital

    01:10

  • FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All