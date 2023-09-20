IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night

Nightly News

Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night

01:11

Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, shined bright in a full color blitz Monday night. The extraordinary show appears when charged particles from a solar storm reach the Earth’s atmosphere. NBC News’ Harry Smith shares more.Sept. 20, 2023

