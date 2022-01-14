Novak Djokovic facing deportation after Australia cancels visa again
Novak Djokovic is facing deportation from Australia again after his visa was canceled for a second time over public health concerns. The tennis superstar met with his legal team, possibly to apply for an injunction to stay.Jan. 14, 2022
