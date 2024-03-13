IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NTSB chief says key information on Boeing Max 9 door plug still missing
March 13, 202400:57
NTSB chief says key information on Boeing Max 9 door plug still missing

00:57

Two months after the door plug on a Boeing 737 Max 9 blew off the plane over Portland, Ore., NTSB head Jennifer Homendy says Boeing hasn't provided important information about the work on the door plug and why four bolts were missing. Boeing says it has cooperated fully. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.March 13, 2024

