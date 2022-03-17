IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas 01:47 Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied 02:34
Now Playing
NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team 01:28
UP NEXT
Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says 01:27 Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches 01:39 Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol 01:46 Russia intensifies attacks on civilians in Ukraine 03:12 Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress 02:57 NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy 04:42 Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter 01:18 Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station 01:30 At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team 01:30 Advocates Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn welcome Violence Against Women Act renewal 02:40 Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war 01:21 Angelina Jolie on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: The system is 'unbelievably broken' 01:43 Exclusive: Zelenskyy speaks on Biden's World War III concerns 01:05 Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community 01:38 Suspect arrested in deadly attacks on homeless people 01:39 1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe 01:43 Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities 03:10 NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team 01:28
Federal investigators revealed a 13-year-old was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck a van that carried the University of the Southwest’s golf team. A 38-year-old man was in the passenger seat. Both died at the scene.
March 17, 2022 Read More Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas 01:47 Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied 02:34
Now Playing
NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team 01:28
UP NEXT
Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says 01:27 Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches 01:39 Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol 01:46