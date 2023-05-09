Nurses at HCA hospitals would have owed thousands if they left before 2 years: investigation

Nurses with HCA, the nation’s largest for-profit hospital chain, were required to sign contracts that could put them thousands of dollars into debt if they left the job before two years. Cynthia McFadden spoke to one nurse who says she tried to quit due to the working conditions but would have owed $4,000. Since NBC News started our reporting on this, HCA says they have decided not to use them anymore. This type of contract is not unique to HCA.May 9, 2023