    Nursing pillows linked to over 160 babies' deaths since 2007

Nightly News

Nursing pillows linked to over 160 babies’ deaths since 2007

03:32

More than a million nursing pillows are sold in the U.S. each year. However, an NBC News investigation found more than 160 babies have died in incidents involving the pillows since 2007, most commonly when used as sleeping devices or to prop babies up. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more details.Aug. 7, 2023

    Nursing pillows linked to over 160 babies' deaths since 2007

