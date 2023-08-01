IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

NYC man stabbed to death in possible hate crime at gas station

02:04

28-year-old O’Shae Sibley was dancing with his friends outside of a Brooklyn gas station when a group of men approached and shouted anti-LGBTQ slurs, witnesses say. A man pulled out a knife, according to police, and stabbed Sibley to death. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton has more details on the investigation.Aug. 1, 2023

