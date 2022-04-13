IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

NYC subway shooting suspect arrested

04:07

A 62-year-old man is in custody, charged with a federal crime after a mass shooting on a train in Brooklyn. After a 28-hour manhunt, law enforcement officials say the suspect called Crime Stoppers himself, saying he heard police were looking for him.April 13, 2022

