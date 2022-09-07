Obamas return to the White House for official portrait unveiling

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits. Obama was reunited with his former VP, saying that it is “America’s good fortune” to have President Biden in office. The former first lady said the portraits stand for something much larger, explaining “a girl like me was never supposed to be up there.” The bipartisan tradition was delayed due to former President Trump not inviting the Obamas, which was a mutual decision according to sources.Sept. 7, 2022