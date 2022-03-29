The city of Odesa is preparing for war due to its strategic location on the Black Sea, home to Ukraine’s navy, and cultural heritage. The town has fortified in its center with sandbags and tires. The citizens await the next fight.March 29, 2022
Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime
02:01
Now Playing
Odesa prepares for Russian attacks
01:44
UP NEXT
Academy board members set to meet amid Will Smith’s Oscars slap
01:52
New developments in House January 6 investigation
01:41
FDA authorizes second Covid booster for people ages 50 and older