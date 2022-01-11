Officers rescue pilot from crashed plane seconds before train collision
Video shows the dramatic rescue of a pilot who crash landed onto train tracks, just four seconds before a train obliterated the small plane. As the pilot recovers in the hospital, officers say he’s “a very lucky man” and “should buy a lottery ticket.”Jan. 11, 2022
